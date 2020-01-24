FY2020 EPS Estimates for IBM (NYSE:IBM) Boosted by Analyst

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for IBM in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the technology company will earn $13.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.34. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

IBM stock opened at $142.87 on Friday. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in IBM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

