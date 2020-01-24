FY2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Increased by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Cormark has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.67.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.06. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

