FY2020 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Lowered by Analyst

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $96.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1,256.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.