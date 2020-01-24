FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Decreased by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion.

In other news, insider Rogers Control Trust purchased 5,689,900 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,025,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,689,900 shares in the company, valued at C$394,025,575. Also, Director Bonnie Brooks purchased 1,200 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.88 per share, with a total value of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at C$475,671.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.