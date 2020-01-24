FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

D has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

NYSE D traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,981. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $84.42.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

