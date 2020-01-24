Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

