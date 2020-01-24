GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $460,598.00 and $115,499.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.