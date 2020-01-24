GameCredits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,993.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and BitBay. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $8,993.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00646879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007755 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031485 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, BitBay, YoBit, Crex24, HitBTC, Poloniex, Coinrail and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

