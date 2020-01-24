Garlicoin Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $26,912.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,828,838 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

