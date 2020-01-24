Gas (GAS) Hits Market Cap of $11.41 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $11.41 million and $2.33 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00013243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.03193480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00202961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Koinex, Poloniex, Huobi, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

