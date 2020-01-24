GATX (NYSE:GATX) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 171,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,924. GATX has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GATX by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,607,000 after buying an additional 118,186 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 54.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

