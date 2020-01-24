GCN Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $86,456.00 and $13.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00650097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031366 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.