Gemini Dollar Price Down 0.3% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $38.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,098,009 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.