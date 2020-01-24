General Attention Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,088.00 (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00024240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Fatbtc and STEX. During the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $20.66 million and $2,088.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io.

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, STEX, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

