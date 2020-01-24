Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 4.00

Headlines about Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Genprex earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

GNPX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 5,138,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768,616. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

