Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

