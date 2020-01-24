GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $596,347.00 and $1,192.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00638725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00074096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007948 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

