Gexan (GEX) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $71,057.00 and $4,034.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.01192691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053011 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00207916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00074111 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001920 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,818,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,831 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

