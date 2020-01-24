Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

