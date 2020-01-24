Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $319.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,398.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

