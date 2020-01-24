GINcoin (GIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,954.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $81,954.00 and $1,523.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,344.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.01915651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.03718795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00641801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00726480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010932 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00580868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,768 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,758 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

