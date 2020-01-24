GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.87. 40,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,055. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

