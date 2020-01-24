GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $64.54.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

