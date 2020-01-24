GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GVDNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $64.54.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

