GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $63.87 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

