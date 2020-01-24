Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.86 million and $46,749.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.