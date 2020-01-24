GlobalBoost-Y Trading 24.7% Lower This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $136,759.00 and $1,108.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01906099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.03797377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00643960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00723207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00102035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010783 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00584860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,835,553 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

