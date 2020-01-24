Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CFO Eric R. Ludwig Sells 68,334 Shares

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.16 million, a P/E ratio of -314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.