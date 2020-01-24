Gnosis Tops One Day Volume of $27,909.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $12.37 or 0.00145257 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bitsane, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $27,909.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.03183594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitsane, Liqui, Poloniex, Kraken, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Bancor Network, ABCC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Mercatox, LATOKEN and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

