GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,546.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $392,917.00 and approximately $10,546.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. In the last week, GoByte has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,781,875 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.