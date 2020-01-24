GoChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.75 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin. GoChain has a total market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,074,828,992 coins and its circulating supply is 894,939,311 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, Coinall, DragonEX, Binance, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

