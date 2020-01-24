GoldFund Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,240.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $149,165.00 and approximately $1,240.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00024511 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006181 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000509 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,264,353 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

