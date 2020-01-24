Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report $37.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $38.45 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $35.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $149.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.22 million to $150.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

