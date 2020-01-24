Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €96.81 ($112.57).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €89.88 ($104.51) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €89.41 and its 200-day moving average is €82.10. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.