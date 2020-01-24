Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €175.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €182.00 ($211.63).

Wirecard stock opened at €140.60 ($163.49) on Friday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 1 year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.08.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

