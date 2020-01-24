Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $240.82. The company had a trading volume of 223,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,154. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

