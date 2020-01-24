Golem (GNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.37 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Golem has a market capitalization of $37.33 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, ABCC, BitMart and BitBay. Over the last week, Golem has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, Coinbe, YoBit, Tidex, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Livecoin, GOPAX, Iquant, BigONE, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Mercatox, Gate.io, OKEx, BitMart, DragonEX, Koinex, BitBay, Cryptopia, ABCC, Huobi, Braziliex, Ethfinex, WazirX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

