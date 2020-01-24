Graft Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market capitalization of $169,679.00 and $10,147.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00730655 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.