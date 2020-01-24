Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 448.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $13.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $594.44. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $633.71 and its 200-day moving average is $668.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.38. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $606.69 and a 1-year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

