Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.03 Price Target at Nord/LB

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.18 ($26.95) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.48 and a 200 day moving average of €20.78.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

