Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 604.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 323,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,173,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after buying an additional 261,936 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,806,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

