Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287,230 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.