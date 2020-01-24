Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.87.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.