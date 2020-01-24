GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $75,405.00 and approximately $2,774.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.42 or 0.03089980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,154,132 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

