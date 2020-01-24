Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 47,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $871.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $103,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $76,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $464,711. 23.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

