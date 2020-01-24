Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

