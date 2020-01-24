Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Acquires £352.34 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Helen Rose purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £352.34 ($463.48).

Shares of Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 251.40 ($3.31). 1,080,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 243.13 ($3.20).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

