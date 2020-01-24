GridCoin One Day Volume Reaches $343.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $978,397.00 and $343.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 427,972,197 coins and its circulating supply is 397,319,165 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

