Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

GFED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.67 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.