Guggenheim Downgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Neutral

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis began coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

UPWK stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,864 in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

